Police issue warning about bear sightings in Prospect

Prospect police are warning residents to keep their garages closed, secure garbage and take down bird feeders because of bears.

They said two adult bears and one cub were seen in the area of Melissa Lane.

Police are asking people not only in this area but also throughout town to take precautions because more bears are making their homes in Prospect.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified. 

 You can see a map of bear sightings online here.

What to Know as Bears Begin to Emerge in CT

How to Report a Bear Sighting in Connecticut

You can report a bear through the DEEP website. Learn more here.

