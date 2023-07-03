Connecticut has undoubtedly seen more bear interactions as of late, and you may be wondering just how many sightings have been reported in your town.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) released data that shows how many bear sightings have been reported to them in each of the state's 169 towns.

So far this year, Simsbury has the most bear sightings with a total of 370 between January and June. Both Avon and West Hartford are a close second and third, with 314 and 276, respectively.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Several bear interactions have occurred across the state in 2023.

A couple of run-ins with bears have even been reported in the state's capitol city. In June, a bear found in downtown Hartford had to be tranquilized and moved.

Homeowners have also reported bears entering their homes. In June alone, a mama bear and her cub broke into a Bloomfield home, and another mama bear and at least one of her cubs broke into a home in Canton.

And in Avon - a bakery employee ran into a bear stealing dozens of cupcakes and a woman was bit by a bear, saying it was "no big deal," in a recording obtained by NBC Connecticut. Another bear in town crashed the annual Memorial Day parade.

If you have a bear sighting, you can report it to DEEP online here. You can learn more about living in a community where bears are present here.