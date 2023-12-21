Police look for car believed to be involved in Suffield car burglaries

Suffield police are looking for whoever is breaking into and stealing from cars in town.

The police department said they are hoping to identify the above pictured vehicle, which is believed to be involved in multiple car burglaries that have occurred over the last three weeks.

The burglaries have been happening in the early morning hours. Police believed the car may be stolen.

Anyone with surveillance video that may be useful to investigators is asked to contact police at 860-668-3870.