suffield

Police look for car believed to be involved in Suffield car burglaries

Suffield Police

Suffield police are looking for whoever is breaking into and stealing from cars in town.

The police department said they are hoping to identify the above pictured vehicle, which is believed to be involved in multiple car burglaries that have occurred over the last three weeks.

The burglaries have been happening in the early morning hours. Police believed the car may be stolen.

Anyone with surveillance video that may be useful to investigators is asked to contact police at 860-668-3870.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

suffieldcar break-ins
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us