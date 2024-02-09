Police look for man accused of stealing car at gunpoint in Branford

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in Branford on Friday night.

Authorities said they received a call about an armed carjacking at Stop & Shop at about 7:15 p.m.

A man allegedly displayed a firearm and stole a person's car. The driver wasn't injured during the incident.

Then, a pursuit ensued and it was stopped because the suspect was going over 100 mph toward the West Haven/New Haven area, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The car was later found unoccupied on Greenwich Avenue in New Haven.

Officers are actively looking for the suspect and another car that was also a part of the carjacking. It's described as a white four-door sedan.

No additional information was immediately available.