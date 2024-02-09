Branford

Police look for man accused of stealing car at gunpoint in Branford

By Angela Fortuna

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in Branford on Friday night.

Authorities said they received a call about an armed carjacking at Stop & Shop at about 7:15 p.m.

A man allegedly displayed a firearm and stole a person's car. The driver wasn't injured during the incident.

Then, a pursuit ensued and it was stopped because the suspect was going over 100 mph toward the West Haven/New Haven area, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The car was later found unoccupied on Greenwich Avenue in New Haven.

Officers are actively looking for the suspect and another car that was also a part of the carjacking. It's described as a white four-door sedan.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Branford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us