Police Look for Man Who Reportedly Vandalized East Lyme Memorial

Police are looking for a man who may have been involved in the vandalism and removal of some items from a roadside memorial in East Lyme.

Police are attempting to make contact with the pictured man after two incidents in which the memorial was damaged.

The first incident happened on Nov. 9 when some items from the memorial had been removed.

During the second incident, which happened Sunday, police said several other items associated with the same memorial were vandalized, with other pieces thrown into a nearby wooded area.

The man in the photo was seen in the area of the damage between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

The memorial is located on Boston Post Road between Plants Dam and Miranda Way.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 739-5900.