colchester

Police Look for Person Who Robbed Bar in Colchester

Colchester Police Department

Colchester Police are looking for a person who's accused of robbing a bar early Saturday morning.

Officials said the robbery happened at Crossroads Bar on Westchester Road at approximately 5 a.m.

Someone allegedly forced entry into the back of the business. They took about $500 worth of alcohol from the main bar area as well as $400 in cash from the two cash registers, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The thief then took off in the car pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-537-7270.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

colchesterrobbery investigationcolchester police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us