Police Look for Person Who Robbed Bar in Colchester

Colchester Police are looking for a person who's accused of robbing a bar early Saturday morning.

Officials said the robbery happened at Crossroads Bar on Westchester Road at approximately 5 a.m.

Someone allegedly forced entry into the back of the business. They took about $500 worth of alcohol from the main bar area as well as $400 in cash from the two cash registers, according to authorities.

The thief then took off in the car pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-537-7270.