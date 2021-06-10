Man Found Dead in Woodbridge Was Shot Multiple Times: ME

The man found dead in Woodbridge Tuesday morning died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

Rondell Atkinson, 33, of West Haven, was the victim of a homicide, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

A jogger found Atkinson's body on the property of the Pease Road Playground and Alegi Athletic Fields around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Family and friends – as well as the gospel community in the state – were stunned by the killing.

“The family is going to miss him, the fans. I’m torn apart by it," Dorsey said.

James Bernard Dorsey – a gospel event promoter – is among those in disbelief. Those who knew Atkinson say everybody loved him, including for his singing.

“A local superstar. He was going places. The sky was the limit for him.”

Police are looking for Atkinson's car. It's a gray 2016 Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut license plate BC 15394.

Woodbridge police and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.