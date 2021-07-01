Police Make Arrest After Man Found Dead at Athletic Field in Woodbridge

Woodbridge police have arrested a man accused of killing 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson and leaving his body at an athletic field, officials said.

Officials said they arrested 24-year-old Jorden Rudel, of Derby, on Thursday weeks after the incident.

Atkinson, of West Haven, was the victim of a homicide and died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A jogger found Atkinson's body on the property of the Pease Road Playground and Alegi Athletic Fields around 6 a.m. on June 7, according to police.

Rudel was arrested and faces charges including felony murder, murder, first degree robbery and second degree larceny, according to police. He was arraigned and remains in prison with a $2 million bond.

Woodbridge police and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit are investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Division of Criminal Justice said Rudel is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.