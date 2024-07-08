Police make arrest in death of man found in Hartford apartment

Police have made an arrest in the death of a man found in an apartment in Hartford in May.

Officers initially responded to 159 Wethersfield Avenue on the morning of May 24 after getting a report of a man found dead in an apartment.

The victim, later identified as 57-year-old Andrew Gunn, suffered a gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner.

According to police, detectives developed a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Rene Almadovar. Almadovar lived in the building where Gunn was found, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officers arrested Almadovar on Saturday. He is charged with murder, first-degree threatening, and criminal possession of a firearm. Almadovar is being held on $3 million bond.