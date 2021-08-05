Middletown

Police Make Arrest in Middletown Deadly Shooting Investigation

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a 20-year-old who was wanted for murder after an altercation and shooting in the Westlake area of Middletown in mid-May.

The incident left one dead and a teen with injuries on May 16 in the area of Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court.

Authorities said they've been working with the U.S. Marshal's Service to locate 20-year-old Matthew O'Banner, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals were able to take Banner into custody at a home in New Jersey. He was held as a fugitive from justice on a $2 million bond awaiting extradition.

He faces charges including murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police identified the man who died as 25-year-old Tylon Hardy, of Middletown. They said he was shot and officers and EMS personnel attempted to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Officials initially responded to an altercation in the area, which escalated to a shots fired call. The shooting was an isolated incident and police said the people involved appear to have known one another.

Anyone with information regarding the incident in asked to contact Detective Stroud at 860-638-4147.

