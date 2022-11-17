Seymour police have arrested the brother of a man accused of hitting an killing an elderly couple as they crossed Route 67 in December 2021.
Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, 31, of West Haven was arrested Wednesday, according to police.
He is the brother of Jair Irigoyen-Flores, who was charged with hitting and killing James and Barbara Tamborra on December 10, 2021. The couple was crossing Route 67 after leaving a wake.
Jair Irigoyen-Flores sped away from the scene in a dark-colored Acura MDX, according to police. He was arrested nearly two weeks later.
According to police, Riqui Irigoyen-Flores knew his brother was responsible for the fatal crash and helped him hide the SUV that was involved. They say he also helped his brother to find a similar vehicle to allow him to avoid detection by friends or co-workers.
Riqui Irigoyen-Flores is charged with third-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and interfering with officers. He was held on $250,000 bond and was expected to appear in court Thursday.
