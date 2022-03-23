Police Officer Shot Person in Torrington: Chief

A police officer in Torrington was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to Tioga Street around 4:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check on a person there, according to Police Chief Bill Baldwin.

The person they went to check on confronted them when they arrived and that confrontation led one officer to shoot the person, Baldwin said.

The person was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and then flown to Hartford Hospital. The individual was listed in stable condition, according to Chief Baldwin.

The identities of the person who was shot and the officer who fired his weapon have not been released.

State police and the state's attorney are investigating the shooting.