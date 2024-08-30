Norwich

Extra police presence at Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School in Norwich after concerning Snapchat message

There is an extra police presence at Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School in Norwich as a precaution after a concerning message was posted on Snapchat, according to a letter from the acting superintendent. She said police have determined that there is no credible threat.

The acting superintendent, Suisan M. Lessard, notified families and staff in the Norwich public school system on Friday that the Norwich Police Department informed them of a concerning message that a Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School student posted on Snapchat.

The FBI New Haven Social Media National Threat Unit flagged it, notified Norwich Police and shut down the student’s Snapchat account.

The school resource officer then visited the student’s residence to speak with the student and family.

The letter goes on to say the student was not at school, won’t be there next week and is under review for school disciplinary action.

“Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students, families, staff, and community is our highest priority. We have thoroughly investigated the situation and determined that the student has no access to weapons and poses no threat of harm to anyone. Both our Norwich Police Chief and Captain have confirmed that there is no credible threat to Norwich Public Schools at this time,” Lessard wrote.

