Person fell from parking garage on UConn's campus in Storrs: spokesperson

A man fell from a parking garage on the UConn campus in Storrs Thursday morning, according to a university spokesperson.

UConn police and firefighters responded to South Garage on Jim Calhoun Way around 9:30 a.m.

They determined a man had fallen from a high level of the garage to the pavement below, the spokesperson said.

The victim was taken to Windham Hospital with serious injuries.

Jim Calhoun Way is closed while police continue their investigation.

