Police Release More Details About Shooting on University of Saint Joseph Campus, Crash

West Hartford police have charged a man in connection with in a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus early Friday morning and a crash on Albany Avenue and they released more information Monday about the investigation.

Police said the altercation started when three people got into an argument about a relationship, gunshots were fired, there was a crash and more gunshots were fired.

The suspect, 22-year-old Darnell Barnes, was taken into custody Sunday night after surrendering himself to Farmington Police, West Hartford police said.

Police said Monday that the incident was isolated between three people -- Barnes, another man in his 20s, and a female University of Saint Joseph student. Barnes and the other male are not students at the university.

Barnes is accused of firing gunshots at the other male, according to police.

After shots were fired at the university, Barnes and the victim got into separate cars and Barnes pursued the victim, police said.

On Albany Avenue, the vehicle Barnes was driving “made contact” with the victim’s vehicle, which rolled over, and more gunshots were fired, police said.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. He has serious injuries and is in stable condition, police added. It's not clear whether the female student remained on campus.

During the search for Barnes, police found the vehicle he was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike, but he was not in it.

Barnes is facing charges including assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, evading responsibility, criminal mischief in the first degree and assault with a motor vehicle in the second degree. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police said Monday that investigators also found evidence to charge Barnes with criminal attempt at murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Investigators are still looking for the gun, a 9-millimeter, that was used Friday morning.

Barnes had a valid pistol permit, which has been revoked, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or through the WHPD Tip Line/Email at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.