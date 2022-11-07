Man Wanted in Connection to University of Saint Joseph Shooting Taken Into Custody

A man who was wanted in connection to a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus last week has been taken into custody.

West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody on Sunday shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Detectives served Barnes with an arrest warrant stemming from the shooting and a related crash on Friday.

The shooting happened in the parking area on the west side of the University of Saint Joseph campus around 2:20 a.m.

Investigators said one person was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The person that was shot has serious injuries and is in stable condition, police added.

Barnes is not a student at the University of Saint Joseph, according to the university.

There was also a rollover single-vehicle crash on Albany Avenue near Bainston Road, which authorities said was related to the shooting. Officers shut down Albany Avenue between Steele Road and Prospect Avenue to investigate. It has since reopened.

Barnes is facing charges including assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, criminal mischief and assault with a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or through the WHPD Tip Line/Email at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.