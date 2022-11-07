West Hartford

Man Wanted in Connection to University of Saint Joseph Shooting Taken Into Custody

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was wanted in connection to a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus last week has been taken into custody.

West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody on Sunday shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Detectives served Barnes with an arrest warrant stemming from the shooting and a related crash on Friday.

The shooting happened in the parking area on the west side of the University of Saint Joseph campus around 2:20 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said one person was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. The person that was shot has serious injuries and is in stable condition, police added.

Barnes is not a student at the University of Saint Joseph, according to the university.

There was also a rollover single-vehicle crash on Albany Avenue near Bainston Road, which authorities said was related to the shooting. Officers shut down Albany Avenue between Steele Road and Prospect Avenue to investigate. It has since reopened.

Local

Hartford 36 mins ago

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

first alert weather 60 mins ago

New Work Week Starts With Highs in the 70s

Barnes is facing charges including assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, criminal mischief and assault with a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or through the WHPD Tip Line/Email at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West HartfordUniversity of Saint Joseph
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us