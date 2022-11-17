new haven

Police Release Photos of Suspect in Shooting at New Haven Liquor Store

Surveillance photos from shooting at Yale Bowl Wine and Spirits
New Haven police are trying to identify the person who shot a clerk at a New Haven liquor store during a robbery on Saturday night and they are asking for help from the public.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store on Derby Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found the clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot.

Police said the victim was shot during an apparent robbery and he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. On Monday, police said he is in stable condition.

Detectives from the major crimes unit are leading the investigation.

On Thursday, police released photos of the person they believe is responsible.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or emailing to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

