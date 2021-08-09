meriden

Police Reunite Meriden Family With Stolen Dog

Meriden Police

A dog stolen from his owners' Meriden yard last week is back home safe and sound thanks to the Meriden police.

The Yorkie named Cookie was taken from the yard in Meriden on Wednesday, according to police.

On Saturday, the family found an ad on a mobile market website listing a Yorkie for sale and they were certain it was Cookie. They notified Meriden police of the ad.

"The members of the Meriden Police Department understand that dogs are more than just pets and are part of our families," the department posted on its Facebook page Monday.

Members of Meriden's patrol division and the detective division worked with New Britain police to get Cookie back.

An undercover officer posed as a potential buyer and met up with the people trying to sell the dog and was able to take custody of Cookie.

Cookie was reunited with his family. Police said their criminal investigation into the dog's theft is ongoing.

