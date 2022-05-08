Police Search for 2 People Believed to Have Smashed 10 Car Windows in Naugatuck

Police are searching for two people who are believed to have smashed several car windows in Naugatuck overnight.

Investigators said they believe two people are involved in the car break ins that spanned the areas surrounding Millville Avenue and began around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the windows of ten cars and counting were smashed.

Officers are working to identify the people involved who authorities said were using a white Acura.

Anyone with information about the identities of the people involved is asked to contact police at (203) 729-5222 or via the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.