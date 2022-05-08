Naugatuck

Police Search for 2 People Believed to Have Smashed 10 Car Windows in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police

Police are searching for two people who are believed to have smashed several car windows in Naugatuck overnight.

Investigators said they believe two people are involved in the car break ins that spanned the areas surrounding Millville Avenue and began around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the windows of ten cars and counting were smashed.

Officers are working to identify the people involved who authorities said were using a white Acura.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the identities of the people involved is asked to contact police at (203) 729-5222 or via the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuckcar break in
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us