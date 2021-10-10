Police Search for Man Accused of Firing Shots Outside East Haven Bar

Police are searching for a man who is accused of firing several shots outside of a bar in East Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Rumba Cafe Bar and Lounge on Main Street around 1:10 a.m. after getting a report of gunshots in the area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived, they said they found several vehicles in the parking lot were struck by gunfire.

A McDonalds, which authorities said is next to the parking lot where the shots were fired from, was also hit by gunfire.

No victims were struck, according to police.

After reviewing video surveillance footage, investigators said a man believed to be in his 20s wearing a backwards red hat, black t-shirt and dark-colored jeans entered a newer model blue vehicle.

He is then seeing returning to the rear parking lot of Rumba in possession of multiple guns before firing multiple shots, investigators said.

People who were in the rear parking lot could be seen fleeing and running for cover, police said. One of the vehicles that was struck was occupied by two people, but neither was injured.

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the person in the pictures and/or the vehicle in the pictures. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Carangelo at (203) 468-3827 or at jcarangelo@easthavenpolice.com. Police stress that all information that is obtained will remain anonymous.