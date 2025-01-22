Waterbury

Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing in Waterbury

Waterbury Police

Waterbury police are searching for a suspect in a homicide.

They are looking for 25-year-old Garrett Piper and said he is suspected in the stabbing on Jan. 11 that killed 27-year-old Marquez Ebron, of Waterbury.

Police found one victim, a 22-year-old Waterbury man who had been assaulted, when they responded to calls about an assault outside a bar on West Main Street around 2 a.m. that Saturday morning. He was taken to Waterbury Hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

While investigating, officers learned that another victim who had been stabbed was dropped off at Saint Mary’s Hospital Emergency Room. They later identified him as Ebron. He died at the hospital at 6:09 a.m., police said.

Police believe that a dispute between two people who knew each other escalated to a stabbing and assault.

Anyone who knows where Piper is is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line (203) 755-1234.

A warrant has been issued charging him with murder, assault in the third degree, breach of peace in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment in the first degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

