Police Seize Dozens of Animals Living in Poor Conditions in Fairfield Home

Police have removed dozens of animals from a home in Fairfield.

Animal control officers began an investigation on April 17 after getting a report of a dog roaming in the area of Steep Hill Road. The dog appeared to be covered in feces and urine, according to police.

Officers determined the dog came from a home on Steep Hill Road. The animal control officers found 25 dogs and 22 cats in the home and the animals were living in poor conditions, according to police.

The decision was made to remove the cats and dogs from the home, police said.

Three of the animals are being treated at a local animal hospital and the rest were seized.

The Fairfield Health Department determined the home is uninhabitable.

Police said their investigation in ongoing.