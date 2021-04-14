Branford

Police to Give Update After Suspect Was Found Dead Following Standoff in Branford

Branford police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, a day after police said a person who was barricaded inside a building on Main Street during a standoff with police has been found dead inside.

Officers responded to the scene just after noon Tuesday and were met with heavy gunfire coming from the upper floors of a business/apartment building, according to police.

The standoff Tuesday lasted for hours and some neighbors were evacuated or asked to shelter in place while police asked people to stay away from the area.

One gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said the area was safe and there was no further threat to the public.

Police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

Branford
