Popular Savannah Banana's baseball team comes to Hartford

Savannah Banana fever has made it to Hartford.

The minor league baseball team has made a major splash on social media and is selling out stadiums with its new world tour, which is making a stop at Dunkin' Park in Hartford.

On Monday morning, some of the team's players made a stop at a Dunkin' in East Hartford to visit fans and give away prizes.

The store was decked out with balloons and decorations as fans packed the place to see the players, get pictures and autographs and take advantage of all the fun.

"They are so energetic. They kind of remind me of the Harlem Globetrotters, but for a baseball team," East Hartford resident Juan Nieves said.

Nieves is a fan who came dressed to the nines and he tells us how he found the team.

"I actually found them on TikTok. There’s a bunch of trends that they do and they follow all the popular trends and then I just went down the rabbit hole. They are pretty funny," Nieves said.

Two players from Connecticut are on the team.

Vincent DeRubeis is from Trumbull and Jackson Olson is from New Milford.

Olson, who is also a University of Hartford alum, said this is the first time the Bananas have been to Hartford and he's lucky to be part of it.

"It's gonna be a straight-up party, straight-up crazy fest," Olson said.

Tickets were given away as a prize this morning at the fan event but overall tickets are completely sold out - so you'll have to wait until the next time the team makes a stop in Hartford.