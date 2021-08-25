Portuguese Man o' War Sighted on Rhode Island Beach

Beachgoers headed to the Rhode Island beaches will have to keep a close eye out for the Portuguese man o’ war.
This predatory organism can sting just as a jellyfish would though the sting is much more painful.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning those headed to the beaches to keep a close eye out.
There were several sightings on Tuesday at East Matunuck State Beach.
This species is not too common in New England. The Gulf Stream carried a cluster of the species to the north and it’s believed that Tropical Storm Henri moved the cluster to the shore.
It’s important to note that the man o’ war can sting while alive or dead and can span 30 to 40 feet in length.
If you are stung, lifeguards will provide first aid.