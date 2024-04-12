meriden

Possible explosive device found in Meriden

Police in Meriden
NBC Connecticut

People are asked to avoid Hanover Street, near Randolph Avenue in Meriden after a possible explosive device was found.

A Facebook post from the City of Meriden says police have an active investigation into a possible explosive device on Hanover Street near Randolph Avenue and the public is asked to stay clear of the area.

Meriden police said the state police bomb squad has been activated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us