Possible explosive device found in Meriden

People are asked to avoid Hanover Street, near Randolph Avenue in Meriden after a possible explosive device was found.

A Facebook post from the City of Meriden says police have an active investigation into a possible explosive device on Hanover Street near Randolph Avenue and the public is asked to stay clear of the area.

Meriden police said the state police bomb squad has been activated.

No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates.