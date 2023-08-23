Possible school bus driver strike looms in Meriden

The first day of school is around the corner in Meriden, but a possible bus driver strike could force parents to find other ways to get their kids to class.

School is on the mind of Luis Huertas as his son is ready to enter third grade in Meriden. He’s already thinking about transportation.

“We were thinking of having him take the school bus,” Huertas said.

But a possible bus driver strike is making him reconsider.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Now finding out the school bus [drivers] not having a new contract, we’re going to have to keep taking him to school,” Huertas said.

The Teamsters Local 671 which represents the school bus drivers said they’ve been in negotiations with New Britain Transportation since May.

“We’re looking for pay rates that are similar to the standards in the surrounding neighboring towns,” Nick Frangiamore, field representative for Teamsters Local 671, said.

They’re looking for a contract that includes fair and equitable wages and benefits. The Teamsters said the bus company hasn’t provided that.

“Right now, the company offers zero paid holidays, zero 401Ks, zero health. Substandard wages at the entry and at the top rate,” Frangiamore said.

They said the company has not worked with them after countering their initial proposal.

“This is three, four, five weeks since we sent ours. They countered really taking away what is the worst bus contract in the state,” he said.

As a result, they’re considering a strike once the contract ends on Aug. 31. The Teamsters say they’ll work on the 30th and 31st when school starts but…

“If there’s no deal in place on September 1, nothing there that protects these when they go back to work, they will not be doing so,” Frangiamore said.

New Britain Transportation said they have contingency plans in case a strike happens. In a statement the company said in part:

“Years of experienced budgeting has allowed for providing competitive wages while ensuring we stay within our budget. Our drivers are provided healthcare, dental, 401K and other benefits that makes us competitive in the school bus industry.”

Huertas said he hopes the two sides can come to an agreement soon.

“They should get a new contract going on where it’s going to help a lot of parents,” he said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Meriden Public Schools for comment, but has not yet heard back.