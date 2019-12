Bristol Public Schools are having a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to a power outage.

According to school officials, the power outage is in the Greene-Hills School area.

Eversource said the power outage is due to an equipment issue.

Crews are at the scene and the problem has been isolated, Eversource added.

At one point, there were hundreds of outages in Bristol. As of 8:15 a.m., less than 50 outages remain.

It is unclear when power will be fully restored.