Dozens buy Powerball and Mega Millions tickets at Cheshire convenience store

Many have their mind on the Powerball and Mega Millions, especially customers who went to One-Stop Convenience Store in Cheshire.

Joan Hickey said she doesn't play these games too often, but she'll sometimes make exceptions.

"Only when the money gets higher," Hickey said.

Monday night's Powerball jackpot was $800 million - an estimated cash value of $384.8 million.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"It's astronomical," Jackie Hurlburt, of Cheshire, said.

Hurlburt bought a Mega Millions ticket so she could have a chance at winning $1.1 billion - a take home value of $525.8 million.

"Hoping that I win. I certainly need it," Hurlburt said.

One-Stop Convenience Store in Cheshire might be a lucky spot. Two years ago, a $185.3 million Powerball ticket was sold at that location.

Signs on the wall say other customers have turned their tickets into thousands of dollars.

What's fun is thinking about what you would do if you won all that money.

"Probably faint," Hurlburt said.

"Oh, I could buy anything and go anywhere," Hickey said.

"I don't know. I would probably go on a cruise somewhere," Francis Gambardella, of Cheshire, said.

CT Lottery President Gregory Smith shares this advice for those who may wake up winners.

"Sign it, do something so that you can't lose it, or somebody can take it from you. Secondly, get some financial assistance because these are large amounts of money that most of us are not used to dealing with," Smith said.

Ahead of Monday and Tuesday's lottery drawings, customers were taking the game seriously and wishing for one outcome: some life-changing income.

"Oh, I can only wish and hope. I have to pray to Jesus," Hickey said.