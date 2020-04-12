Principal of New Britain School Hand-Delivers Easter Baskets to Her Students

A New Britain school principal made and hand-delivered Easter baskets for all of her students this year.

Katherine Muller prepared the Easter baskets with the help of some friends and family.

They hand-delivered all 58 baskets around 10 cities in seven hours to students at Sacred Heart School on Saturday.

"I am so proud of my mom and her dedication to her students," daughter Briana Muller said.

Husband Michael, daughters Briana and Caitlin and even their puppy Hershey came along for the ride.

They all wore bunny headbands and decorated their car to surprise the students.

All students in the state of Connecticut are not allowed to return to school until May 20.

"This was all her idea and I am so proud of her dedication to make her students and parents happy, even through tough times like these," Briana said. "Seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces is a memory I will never forget."