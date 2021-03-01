Prizes For Eating Out During Mystic Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week in Mystic is underway and the goal is to "take care" of the local restaurants and show support as the pandemic continues.

"We wanted to take the focus off having the restaurants have to supply a discount and make the offer more about getting people in to spend money at the restaurants," said Bruce Flax, the interim director of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce.

More than 20 restaurants are participating in the Mystic area's first Restaurant Week of 2021. The full list of restaurants can be found here.

People who dine in or take out from participating restaurants can enter a raffle to win prizes donated to the chamber by other local businesses.

"We wanted to tie in our members because the businesses in the chamber that aren't restaurants, they are hurting too," said Flax. "We wanted to cross-pollinate the members with the restaurants and promote everybody."

There are 23 prizes available and the list is growing, according to Flax. Prizes that have been donated so far include an overnight stay at Harborview Landing. Mystic Paint & Decorating, the Spice and Tea Exchange and Academy Point have also donated prizes for the raffle.

People who take-out or dine-in can enter the raffle for a prize. It is a text-to-win system. When you make a purchase at a participating restaurant, you are given a key word to text to a number.

In addition to the raffle, anyone who spends over $75 on a take-out order is eligible to receive free swag from the chamber by bringing a receipt to the office at 22 East Main Street.

Flax said the goal is to add incentive and drive business for the restaurants.

"It has been very difficult on our businesses and the takeaway is that we still need to help these people," said Flax. "Everyone who works in these businesses are our neighbors."

Amanda Arling, president of The Shipwright's Daughter restaurant downtown, said the support means a lot. The Shipwright's Daughter opened in the middle of the pandemic. They will be offering a four courses for $40 special.

“To be able to have a community support us every step of the way is so important," said Arling. "Being able to show that respect by coming and supporting our team is so important."

Mystic Restaurant Week runs through March 7th.