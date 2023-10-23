Proposed ordinance in Simsbury to ban smoking on public property

There are discussions underway in Simsbury to prohibit people from smoking on public property owned by the town.

“I think it’s a good proposal,” Tiffany McPherson said.

“That is overarching, that is too much of a ban,” Richard Clark said.

The Board of Selectmen met Monday night to set a public hearing date on an ordinance that would ban the use of any tobacco, vaping or cannabis products at places including playgrounds, parks, trails and government buildings.

“We want to make sure that people feel comfortable in our community relative to their participation and usage of our open space and our town owned land,” Simsbury Selectman Chris Peterson said.

Neighbors and visitors weighed in on the proposal.

“I don’t care if it's town property, it isn’t an issue for me,” Carolyn Brand, of Simsbury said.

“I think smoking affects people even if they are not smoking themselves so to have smoke blown in my children's face, it would be nice not to have that happen when we are out in public,” McPherson said.

Jim Burda works in town and sees both sides.

“I guess everybody has their right but at the same time there is also the right to be as healthy as you can be,” Jim Burda, of Glastonbury, said. “I think too people should have the right to vape or smoke in privacy or in a public place that does not disturb others.”

There is also debate on whether or not to exempt golfers while they are on the playing surface of an 18-hole town golf course.

A working group has received input from players and employees at the Simsbury Farms Golf Course.

“Where they understand the need for an ordinance in town on town-owned land but this particular place, the golf course is a bit unique, consumption is sort of hand in hand for some people's experience playing golf,” Peterson said.

The Board of Selectmen plans to have a public hearing on Nov. 13. If the ordinance is put in place, violators would be fined $100.