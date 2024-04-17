Proposed plan to control geese population in Bristol draws emotional commentary

What to do with the geese in Bristol? The city’s Board of Park Commissioners discussed a potential plan Wednesday to cut down the geese population.

It’s also brought stiff opposition from people saying it’s inhumane.

Flocks of Canadian geese are a common sight along Veterans Memorial Boulevard Park in Bristol. Their droppings though have caused complaints from the Bristol Veterans Council. They say it’s become a nuisance by desecrating memorials and can spread disease.

“When those geese droppings dry, and people or animals’ step on them, they become airborne,” Rick Carello, chair of the Bristol Veterans Council, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

NBC Connecticut

During a Board of Park Commissioners meeting Wednesday, the Veterans Council asked them to approve a plan to control the geese population. The proposed plan included lethal and nonlethal methods.

The City of Bristol said this comes after years of using nonlethal methods which only resulted in temporarily lowering the population. The potential of geese dying caused opposition to the plan.

“This is appalling to me. Totally appalling,” Deb from Bristol said.

During the meeting, there were emotions.

“I loved the geese all my life. I just don’t want them to die,” a local 14-year-old boy said, fighting back tears during the meeting.

And heated moments.

“How dare anybody in this room compare the Holocaust to this issue right now? That is disgusting,” Andrew Howe, a member of the commission said in response to a speaker calling the plan a “geese Holocaust."

Some urged the commission to adopt the proposed plan.

“I would hope that this commission would not be swayed by the noise and get down to the meat of the matter. Public safety or animal cruelty? Which one should take a higher priority?” Tim Gamache of Bristol said.

Others pleading the commission to consider consistent clean-up efforts instead of removing geese, saying they recognize the need to maintain the veterans memorials clean.

“If need be, I’d be willing to contribute to a fund to the purchase of mitigation supplies and equipment and I’m sure other Bristol residents would be, too,” Maureen of Bristol said.

Ultimately, the park commissioners decided to take no action on the plan and continue looking at different methods of controlling the geese population. They say the discussions on creating a plan for the geese will continue in future meetings.