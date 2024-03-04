Protesters use Oppenheimer cut-outs to block Electric Boat entrance in New London: police

Five people were arrested after they blocked the entrance to Electric Boat in New London Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to Electric Boat on Pequot Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The individuals stood behind a series of connected life-size wooden cut-outs of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb, police said.

An image from a police-worn body camera showed at least 20 of the wooden cut-outs with a sign that read "Don't be a 'Destroyer of Worlds.' Stop the Columbia Sub.

The reference is to Oppenheimer recalling decades later his thoughts after the first test of his creation. He cited a quote from Hindu scripture "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds."

Electric Boat builds the Columbia class submarines for the U.S. government.

The five people arrested were charged with first-degree trespass and disorderly conduct.