Q&A: More Employers Are Requiring Covid-19 Vaccines

The state's decision to require Covid-19 vaccinations is something you might be seeing more of. According to a report of jobs site Indeed, the number of job postings that list Covid-19 vaccines as a requirement spiked 34% from July to August.
The number of postings that said vaccines were required, but did not specify which ones, rose 90% over that same time period. Zachary D. Schurin is an attorney with Pullman & Comley and much of his work focuses on employment-related issues. He sat down with NBC Connecticut's Dan Corcoran to discuss the issue.
Dan: “Should we be surprised about the vaccination requirements that more private companies now have for their new hires?”
Schurin: “No, I don't think so. I think that this is a trend that we're going to see continue. Most private employers have their employees hired on an at-will basis that gives them the right to mandate vaccinations for employees with certain exceptions.”
Dan: “What does putting the vaccine requirement on the job listing say about how seriously these businesses are taking this?”
Schurin: “I think it clearly suggests that employers see this as a very important requirement going forward, as the pandemic continues with the emergence of the Delta variant. Clearly, I think it's something that employers have on their mind. I think maybe with prospective employees, it's perhaps easier to have those new people mandated to get the vaccination, as opposed to existing employees, which gets a little trickier, I would say.”
Local
Dan: “One thing that employers and employees want is stability. Do these companies that you're hearing from think that a vaccinated workforce is the path to that stability?”
Schurin: “I think many of them do think that that is the path forward. I think it depends on the industry and the clientele that the business is serving, but certainly I think many employers feel that having everyone vaccinated, with some exceptions, is a safe way forward that benefits the entire workforce and clients, customers, etc.”