Quassy Offering Discount Passes With Donation

For a limited time, Quassy Amusement Park will offer discount all-day ride wristbands to guests who donate items for charity.

Announced on Monday, the "Quassy Cares Neighbors In Need Weekends" will give all donations received to multiple organizations across the state.

Patrons can donate nonperishable food items, personal care items and toiletries or dog food or toys in exchange for an all-day ride wristband for a discounted price of $15.

“Our Quassy Cares initiative was a huge success last year in assisting community organizations, so we will be kicking off our season with a similar event,” said Quassy president Eric Anderson in a news release.

Organizations participating in the program include Acts 4 Ministry of Waterbury, Brass City Rescue of Middlebury, Perfect Imperfections of Watertown and the Greater Waterbury Campership Fund.

The discount wristband will be available only at the park and with an item donation on the weekends of April 23-24 and April 30--May 1 and will not be sold online.

One donated item per guest will be required to receive the discount.

Wristbands will still be available for purchase without a donation for $24.99 on their website and at the park.