Rainy weather affecting farms and crops

More rain on the way is not welcomed by some farmers. They are frustrated after what’s already been a difficult and wet season.

In the muddy fields at Killam & Bassette Farmstead in Glastonbury, co-owner Chris Bassette says usually they should be busy picking tomatoes here.

“There's plenty coming,” said Bassette. “They should be farther along.”

All the rain this year has slowed some crops - like tomatoes, rotted others - including squash, and made it tough for scheduling workers.

Also gloomy weather on weekends has hurt sales.

“Not as many people come out. They're not headed to the markets or to the stands to spend the afternoon,” said Bassette.

So far this year, we’ve collected about 34 inches of rain in the Hartford area. It's almost seven inches more than the normal 27.

Last year was even wetter and when we visited the farm then, it was partially flooded.

“You rather see a drier year than a year like this. You can always add water one way or another. I don’t have a sponge to pick up all this water,” Kevin Bassette, Killam & Bassette Farmstead co-owner, told us back in July 2023.

This year, we’re told the rain hasn’t been a problem for the corn and apple crops.

Some apples have been nicked up because of hail and have to be sold for less because of their appearance.

“We're not out here to sit here and whine or complain because we do love what we do. I mean, it's not a job. It's a way of life. And we've been doing it for so long. We just want to continue doing it. And Mother Nature is just fighting back a little,” said Chris Bassette.

Because of last year’s flooding and little financial assistance, the farm had to borrow money to get crops going this year.

They are thankful for the community support.