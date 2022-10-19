Abbott announced the recall of some ready-to-feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution, due to spoilage concerns as the bottle caps were not sealed on completely.

"These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage," the company said in a statement on Friday." "If spoiled product is consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting could result."

The products were manufactured at Abbott's facility in Colombus, Ohio and were primarily distributed to hospitals, doctor’s offices, distributors and some retailers in the US, including Puerto Rico. A limited number of producers were also sent to Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and certain countries in the Caribbean.

"These products are also produced on another manufacturing line not impacted by this recall so it’s important to verify the lot number on the bottom or the side of the bottle to determine if it is included in the recall."

The recall includes these 2 fl. oz/59 ml ready-to-feed products:

US - certain lots of Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac NeoSure, Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution

Canada - 1 lot of Pedalyte Electrolyte Solution; 1 lot of Similac Water (Sterilized)

Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica - 1 lot of Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive

Puerto Rico, Curacao, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Haiti, St. Thomas, St. Croix - 1 lot of Similac 360 Total Care

Panama - 2 lots of Similac Pro-Total Comfort

Dominican Republic - 1 lot of Similac Stage 1

Colombia - 1 lot of Similac Stage 1

To identify whether a product has been recalled, locate the number printed on the bottom of the bottle or on the side of the label. Lot numbers are listed here.

For retail products, the lot numbers are printed on the outer carton instead of the bottle.

If your product is included in the recall, it is recommended to immediately discontinue use of it and contact Abbott customer service for further instructions. For all health or feeding-related questions, customers should contact their healthcare provider.

This isn't the first recall Abbott has faced this year. In May, Abbott closed its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, amid a recall due to contamination concerns that left two infants dead. The infants, along with two others, were hospitalized with infections from the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. The company clarified that although the bacteria was found at the plant, it was not in areas where it makes the product.

In the statement, Abbott addresses that this recall is not related.