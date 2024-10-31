Recall issued for fresh sliced deli meat from Price Chopper/Market 32 in Windsor

Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a recall on fresh sliced deli meat that was sold at the Windsor store.

The supermarket sent out a notice saying this is a voluntary recall for meat sold at Price Chopper at 675 Poquonock Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 26, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Price Chopper said one of the slicers in the deli department might have been contaminated and was not properly sanitized before use following an accident.

The company said it is unaware of any health hazards, but out of an abundance of caution, Price Chopper/Market 32 is inviting customers to return all sliced-to-order and packaged-to-go deli meats to the store for a full refund.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Price Chopper said many of the customers who purchased these products have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program.

Customers who bought the affected products should return them to the Windsor Price Chopper store for a full refund.