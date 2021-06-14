Region 5 BOE to Hold Meeting Addressing Racial Hostility in Amity High School

Alleged racial hostility inside the halls of Amity High School: that is among the topics expected to be discussed by parents and students attending tonight’s Region 5 Board of Education meeting in Orange.

Parents and students who spoke with NBC Connecticut before the meeting said there has been racial harassment and bullying inside the school and they want the school system to take stronger action against it.

Amity High School student Nina Carmeli spent some of the past school year organizing a group advocating for change at the school. She said there’s been a persistent climate of racial injustice that she’d like to see corrected.

“The student still feel like outcasts in the community. Sitting in on some of these meetings has just outraged me to hear the stories that students are telling,” said Carmeli.

Carmeli will be among those expected to speak at tonight’s Region 5 Board of Education meeting.

“I hope that the Amity community and the Board of Education will be able to hear and finally acknowledge and to start to deal with these issues,” Carmeli said.

Among the adults coordinating parent and student participation tonight is Matt McDermott of Woodbridge. He describes Amity High School’s racial climate as toxic and corrosive.

“So many students of color, be that African-American or Asian, are feeling uncomfortable,” McDermott said.

McDermott said some students feel unsafe because of harassment and a lack of effective discipline by administration and faculty. At tonight’s meeting, he expects stories to be told of specific incidents.

“We’ve heard about name-calling and racial epithets being used in the bathrooms and in the hallways,” said McDermott.

Region 5 Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Byars said she had not been contacted by the students or parents who will be speaking at the meeting but said she is open minded to the discussion.

“If that is how our students are feeling and if those are the experiences that they are living, then certainly there is work for us to do to make it a climate that is better for all of our students who attend Amity,” said Byars.

Byars said the school system has implemented several measures over the past three years to curb such activity. That includes extensive professional development for administration and staff. She said she is open to doing more.

“It just means that we need to continue to put forth effort’s and try to make it more welcoming for everybody,” she said.