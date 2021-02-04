Newington

Remote Learning or Snow Day? Newington Superintendent Can Choose

Distance learning could mean the end of the snow day for students in some Connecticut cities and towns, at least for this school year.

Newington’s board of education decided Wednesday night that the superintendent can decide whether to have a remote learning day or give the students the day off and make the day up at the end of the year.

The decision does not change things indefinitely. It only affects the rest of this school year.

The board passed the motion, 5 to 4, after rewriting it.

This is a debate many school districts across the state are having, with some choosing to have students log on and learn.

Others are choosing to keep the tradition of the snow day, giving students the day off to relax and play in the snow.

