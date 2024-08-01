Wilton

Residents urged to be aware of Planning & Zoning scam in Wilton

Residents in Wilton are being urged to be cautious of a scam that reportedly tries to take money from people and businesses who may have applications pending before the Planning & Zoning Department.

Police said in the scam, the victim receives a fake invoice claiming to be from the Town of Wilton. It also comes with a letter, demanding payment in order to complete an application before the Zoning Board of Appeals.

According to police, in order to make the letter look legitimate, the perpetrators have collected information from public sources including names of town employees and the correct names and addresses of Wilton residents.

Residents should note that the Wilton Planning & Zoning Department does not mail invoices for pending applications. Anyone who receives a fraudulent invoice is urged to contact police.

