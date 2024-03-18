State offers resources to prevent problem gambling amid March Madness

March Madness is here and the NCAA college basketball brackets are set. It's estimated that more than $3 billion will be bet over the next couple weeks.

Advocates are sounding the alarm about problem gambling online, and they're calling for more government funding to help those affected.

"It's easier to gamble....I needed gas money, I needed hours to go to the casino. Now you just roll over and open up your phone and it's there, and it doesn't go away unless you can exclude and block it. So it's really hard. And even those clients that we help get away from gambling, they're still like, 'I'm never going to escape gambling because it's just ads, ads, ads everywhere,'" Peer Support Specialist of the Better Choice Program Brian Hatch said.

Hatch is a recovering gambler who was kicked out of college because of it. He wants people to know there are resources out there.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is reminding adults who choose to participate in sports wagering to review responsible gaming resources and utilize tools such as timers and money limits.

State officials said nearly 175,000 people are at risk of developing a problem with gambling.

The State of Connecticut has a 24/7 problem gambling helpline. You can get connected to treatments and other resources by calling 888-789-7777 or visiting their website.

DCP also offers a portal for consumers to voluntarily exclude themselves from receiving direct marketing materials relating to online gambling. Click here for more information.