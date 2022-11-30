Rest Area on I-95 South in Milford Closed After Crash, Serious Injuries Reported

The rest area on Interstate 95 South in Milford is shut down after a car and tractor-trailer collided Wednesday morning and state police said there are serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. and the state police accident reconstruction team and traffic services unit responded to investigate.

The state Department of Transportation was also called to assist with traffic.

State police are asking anyone who is traveling in the area to plan accordingly.

#CTTraffic The Milford Rest Area on I-95 Southbound is shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. We ask that anyone traveling in the area please plan accordingly. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 30, 2022