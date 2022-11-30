Milford

Rest Area on I-95 South in Milford Closed After Crash, Serious Injuries Reported

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

The rest area on Interstate 95 South in Milford is shut down after a car and tractor-trailer collided Wednesday morning and state police said there are serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. and the state police accident reconstruction team and traffic services unit responded to investigate.

The state Department of Transportation was also called to assist with traffic.

State police are asking anyone who is traveling in the area to plan accordingly.

Milford
