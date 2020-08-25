Restrictions at Candlewood Lake After Reports of Large Gatherings, Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is closing the Lattins Cove state boat launch and limiting parking at the Squantz Cove state boat launch on Candlewood Lake to 50% after reports of large gatherings paired with an uptick in coronavirus cases in Danbury, state officials said Tuesday.

State officials said there have been reports of activities at Candlewood Lake that are not in line with COVID-19 prevention guidance. Specifically, there have been reports of "rafting" where several boats tie up together to create mass gatherings. There have also been reports of large gatherings on the islands, which have been closed to the public since August 1.

Officials remind the public that social distancing guidelines, including mask wearing, are key to containing the coronavirus, whether on land or on water.

“Over the last several weeks, Connecticut has had one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, thanks to the efforts of our residents, health officials, and local leaders to keep themselves and others safe,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “We’ve seen an uptick in COVID-19 infections in Danbury, and when we see these kinds of upticks, we’re taking swift action to maintain our hard-won progress. We’re doing everything we can in partnership with Danbury’s elected officials and members of the community to mitigate further community spread.

The new restrictions will be in effect for at least two weeks and may be extended.