Rick Springfield to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena

Rick Springfield is coming to Connecticut.

The singer known for “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” I’ve Done Everything for You” and more hits will be performing at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, May 19.

The show will be at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

If tickets are still available, fans can buy them at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, March 23.

Springfield starred as Dr. Noah Drake in “General Hospital” and opposite Meryl Streep in “Ricki and the Flash.”



He also portrayed Dr. Irving Pitlor in HBO’s “True Detective,” and Lucifer in the CW’s “Supernatural” and Pastor Charles on FX’s “American Horror Story.”

