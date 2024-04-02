Rocky Hill police pursue active leads, reassure public after string of break-ins

Rocky Hill’s police chief is sending out a message after a string of recent break-ins. This as the crimes spark concerns about public safety in town.

“It’s terrible and unfortunate because this is such a beautiful neighborhood.”

It's a neighborhood Ella has called home for nine years at the Stepny Place Apartments in Rocky Hill. Ella, who didn’t want to use her last name or show her face, is concerned by the rash of more than 40 break-ins at the complex last month. She has seen neighbors with broken car windows.

“Why is this happening to this neighborhood? But I guess they come into the quietest neighborhoods to do things like this,” she said.

She said her complex had flood lights installed recently to deter thieves, but she’s still taking precautions if her daughter visits.

“I make sure she’s in my front parking space because I don’t want her to leave her car back there,” she said.

The break-ins coupled with a gas station burglary Monday morning has created worries about public safety.

In a letter to the community, Rocky Hill Police Chief Brian Klett said his department is aware of these cases and wanted to reassure the public, writing:

“Our officers are diligently investigating these matters, collaborating with other law enforcement agencies, and committed to increasing patrols in vulnerable areas, utilizing additional marked and unmarked patrols.”

Klett said his officers have identified “active leads” thanks to the town’s license plate reader, information from other police departments and forensic evidence.

Some people in town say they’re glad the department is taking a proactive approach.

“Hopefully with such a big amount happening, maybe now they’re looking at it a little more closely to just a few, because that’s quite a bit,” Donna Duby, of Rocky Hill, said.

Ella said she has confidence Rocky Hill police will find those responsible for the break-ins.

“I know they’re going to be on top of everything. They’re like one of the best police precincts that I know,” she said.

Rocky Hill police are asking people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.