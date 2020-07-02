COVID-19

Several Parks Closed After Reaching Capacity

Parking lot at Rocky Neck state beach closed
NBC Connecticut

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, Hammonasset State Park in Madison, Sherwood Island State Park in Westport and Millers Pong in Haddam are closed because their parking lots reached capacity.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been limiting capacity at the beaches and parks that it oversees and closes them when they reach the allowed parking capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For updates on parks, follow the state parks Twitter account.

You can also check here to see what's open.

