Monroe

Route 34 in Monroe reopens over a week after devastating floods

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut & CT DOT

A road impacted by devastating flooding in Monroe last Sunday has reopened.

Route 34 has been closed between Route 111 and Coppermine Road across from the Stevenson Dam since Aug. 18.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The state Department of Transportation said crews have been working around the clock to get the road reopened.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Many businesses were impacted by the closure, including the Lake Zoar Drive-In and the Lakeside Wine and Liquor Store.

During the storms, water rolled off the hills and created what looked like a river on the roadway.

A portion of Route 34 in Oxford caved in and created a massive cleanup project for crews.

NBC Connecticut
Route 34 in Oxford on Aug. 19, 2024.

Several towns across the state are still working to make necessary repairs, including Oxford, Naugatuck and more.

Local

Bridgeport 10 mins ago

Young Bridgeport boy killed in Florida crash remembered during vigil

Putnam 1 hour ago

Police look for man and woman accused of hitting cruiser and fleeing in Putnam

Route 34 remains closed near Loughlin Road in Oxford.

If you've been affected by the floods, you can submit your damages and estimates of repairs here.

This article tagged under:

Monroe
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us