Route 34 in Monroe reopens over a week after devastating floods

A road impacted by devastating flooding in Monroe last Sunday has reopened.

Route 34 has been closed between Route 111 and Coppermine Road across from the Stevenson Dam since Aug. 18.

The state Department of Transportation said crews have been working around the clock to get the road reopened.

Many businesses were impacted by the closure, including the Lake Zoar Drive-In and the Lakeside Wine and Liquor Store.

During the storms, water rolled off the hills and created what looked like a river on the roadway.

A portion of Route 34 in Oxford caved in and created a massive cleanup project for crews.

NBC Connecticut Route 34 in Oxford on Aug. 19, 2024.

Several towns across the state are still working to make necessary repairs, including Oxford, Naugatuck and more.

Route 34 remains closed near Loughlin Road in Oxford.

If you've been affected by the floods, you can submit your damages and estimates of repairs here.