Route 9 North in Newington Closed Due to Crash

Route 9 North is closed in Newington because of a multi-car crash, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Fire officials said they're responded to the crash south of exit 29.

It's unknown if there are any injuries or for how long the highway will remain closed. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

